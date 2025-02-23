Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 101,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 135,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

