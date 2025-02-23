Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

