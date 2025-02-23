Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 79,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 145,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Ascend Wellness Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.