Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 79,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 145,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

