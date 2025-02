Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 4,972 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

