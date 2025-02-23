Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,120 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

