Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 17,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Bon Natural Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

