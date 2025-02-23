ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 58 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

