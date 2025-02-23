Top Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co., Inc., and Johnson & Johnson are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks refer to shares in a company that regularly pays out a portion of its profits to its shareholders, typically on a quarterly basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can provide a steady income stream in addition to any potential capital gains from the increase in the stock’s price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,753,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,699,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 48,793,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,897,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,778,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $492.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.39. 8,293,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,039,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Featured Articles