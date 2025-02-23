Aptose Biosciences Releases New Information: Findings Disclosed in Latest 8-K SEC Filing

Aptose Biosciences, the Toronto-based biotechnology firm (NASDAQ:APTO), submitted an updated document, known as Form 8-K, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 20, 2025.

Get alerts:

An 8-K is a current report companies must file with the SEC to announce significant events that shareholders should be aware of.

In the recent filing, Aptose Biosciences revealed the issuance of a press release. The details of the release were attached as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing. It’s to be noted, however, that this information shall not be regarded as “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and won’t be considered incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, unless expressly stated so in such filing.

This marks the latest in a series of public disclosures by Aptose Biosciences, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the trading symbol APTO.

The company, whose headquarters are located at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300, TD Bank Tower, Box 48, Toronto, Ontario, previously communicated about its business decisions and development via press releases, SEC filings, and public announcements, as required by law.

Aptose Biosciences specialises in discovering and developing personalized therapies designed to treat life-threatening cancers. The firm is recognized for its leadership in developing targeted medicines to manage cancer more effectively.

As per the required endorsement at the end of the 8-K filing, the submission was revealed to have been signed on behalf of the company by the President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. William G. Rice, who is responsible for the accuracy of the information disclosed.

Investors and stakeholders of Aptose Biosciences should keep an eye on subsequent developments and announcements from the company following this latest report.

The SEC’s EDGAR database can be accessed for a detail review of the 8-K form and the attached press release described in the item 7.01 under the title “Regulation FD Disclosure”.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aptose Biosciences’s 8K filing here.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories