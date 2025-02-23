Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
EMD stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
