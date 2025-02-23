Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.