Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

HYI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

