Fortescue Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.50 (ASX:FMG)

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

