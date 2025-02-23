Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Insider Sells $16,342.16 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Dananberg sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $16,342.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,097.84. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Annexon Trading Down 0.7 %

ANNX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Annexon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

