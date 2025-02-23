Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.43.

The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03.

In related news, insider Mark Compton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$28.46 ($18.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,460.00 ($18,127.39). 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

