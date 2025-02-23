22,200 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE SLB opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
