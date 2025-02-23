Richardson Capital Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Richardson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $404.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

