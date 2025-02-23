Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.