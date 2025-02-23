Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

TXN opened at $202.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

