First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

