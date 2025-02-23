Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $245.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

