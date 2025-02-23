New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $329.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.48. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

