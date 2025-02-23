CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 264.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.