MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after buying an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

