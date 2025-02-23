DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stake Lessened by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

