Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology makes up 1.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 2.2 %

VSH opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

