Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 103 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.