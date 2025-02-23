Lansing Street Advisors Acquires 103 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $591.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
