Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,688 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,985,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after buying an additional 161,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $111.45 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

