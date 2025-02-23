Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after buying an additional 348,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 257,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $283.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

