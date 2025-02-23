Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,868 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,959,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 889,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 139,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

