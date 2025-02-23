AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

AER stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

