Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 56,551 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 733,382 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 408,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 184,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares during the period.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

