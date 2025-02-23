Redmond Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

