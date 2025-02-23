Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.3014 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

