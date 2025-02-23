Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

