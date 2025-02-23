BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives $30.75 Average PT from Brokerages

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

BBB Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TBBB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBB. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $48,544,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BBB Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,330,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BBB Foods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 878,003 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,694,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

