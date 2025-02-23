Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.