Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) versus Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Critical Analysis

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -156.07% -152.65% Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Gamer Pakistan has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 374.64 -$2.05 million ($0.14) -0.08 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion 1.32 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,061.94

Gamer Pakistan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamer Pakistan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamer Pakistan and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

