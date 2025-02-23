PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

