Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells 76,256 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,293,017.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $113,082.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.35 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 452,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

