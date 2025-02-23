Bell Bank Invests $236,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 730,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 597,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

