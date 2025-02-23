Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AG opened at $5.55 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.24.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.