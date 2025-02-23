JBR Co Financial Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

