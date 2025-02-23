FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 628.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,660,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $940.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

