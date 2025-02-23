Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) is Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.35 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

