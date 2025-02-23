Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 838 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,287 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $236.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

