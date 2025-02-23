FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

