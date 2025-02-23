Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 14,115 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

