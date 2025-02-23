SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.