Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $421.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $325.78 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

