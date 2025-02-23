Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,078.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,697.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,919.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,974.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $113,954,508.09. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

